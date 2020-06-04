Several conspiracy theorists and adamant Christian believers strongly believe that humans are currently going through the end times, and they argue that the recent world events are all signs of an imminent apocalypse.

Adding up the heat to these seemingly bizarre theories, Paul Begley, a Christian evangelist who is a Biblical scholar claims that the recent spike in solar activity could be a strong indication that the end of the world is imminent.

Apocalyptic signs from heaven

Begley believes that several signs from heaven are happening in the skies, and these are all hinting the nearing of end times. In a recent interaction on YouTube, Begley argued that the Sun has woken up, and the waves of energy are sweeping through the solar system.

"As God is releasing asteroids and meteorites, and clouds of debris, that are headed in our solar system - coming right at us actually - we're going to continue watching closely. It does match some of the - literally - scripture in the Bible, especially in the Book of Revelation where it says first the Sun reacts," said Pastor Begley, Express.co.uk reports.

Even though NASA noted a reduction in sunspot activity in recent months, Begley strongly believes that the end time is near, and the earth will be burned due to increased heat from the sun.

"This is all the beginning guys of what it says in Revelation. You have the debris field, then you'll start seeing fires, there will be fireballs, there will be fires breaking out in different parts of the world. Unexplainable. And the Bible says that the trees and the grass will burn up," added Begley.

Nibiru to cause apocalypse on the planet

However, a section of space apocalypse believers argues that the end of the world could be triggered following the approach of the rogue planet Nibiru. According to these doomsday mongers, Nibiru is a killer planet that is currently lurking at the edges of the solar system. These apocalyptic believers claim that this deadly space body is currently in its collision course towards the earth, and once it hits the blue planet, it will unleash chaos everywhere.

However, NASA has classified the Nibiru apocalypse theory as an internet hoax. According to the United States space agency, Nibiru could have been visible to the naked eye if it is real.