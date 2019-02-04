Uri: The Surgical Strike continued to storm the Indian box office and made better collection than one-week-old film Manikarnika and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (ELKDTAL) in its fourth weekend.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, which rocked the box office in its first week, braved against Why Cheat India and Fraud Saiyaan in its second week and Manikarnika and Thackeray in its third week but remained strong.

It clashed with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which is another big-ticket movie and was expected to stall its collection. But the film once again remained undeterred by the new release in its fourth week.

Uri: The Surgical Strike has collected Rs 18.67 crore net at the domestic box office in its fourth weekend and its 24-day total collection has reached Rs 189.76 crore net.

Considering its current pace, the movie will cross Rs 200 crore by the end of its fourth week. It will be the first film of 2019 to achieve this feat.

Taran Adarsh Tweeted, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike is winning hearts, setting new benchmarks and rewriting the record books... Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr... [Week 4] Fri 3.43 cr, Sat 6.53 cr, Sun 8.71 cr. Total: ₹ 189.76 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh."

The Kangana Ranaut starrer witnessed a drop in its collection, which apparently affected by Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, but its performance is better than the new release. Manikarnika has collected Rs 15.50 crore net at the domestic box office in its second weekend and its 10-day total collection stands at Rs 76.65 crore net.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, #Manikarnika crosses ₹ 75 cr... Saw a positive turnaround on [second] Sat and Sun... Biz on weekdays will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 76.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu ‏#Manikarnika biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 61.15 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 15.50 cr Total: ₹ 76.65 cr India biz. #Manikarnika benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5 ₹ 75 cr: Day 10."

On the other hand, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao was released amidst huge hype and expectations and opened to an average response. The new release showed growth on Saturday and Sunday, but it was not up to the expected mark.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has collected Rs 13.53 crore net at the box office in the first weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage... Plexes of select metros witnessed growth over the weekend, but the overall total is low... Weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr. Total: ₹ 13.53 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL."