Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has opened on a positive note as the film has raked in Rs 3.30 cr on day 1 at the box office.

The film has garnered positive reviews from audiences and critics alike, owing to which the film is expected to witness growth over the weekend.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

Touted to be the most unexpected romance of the year, the movie deals with a same-sex relationship and will be instrumental in pushing the queer conversation forward in India.

Representation of the LGBTQ community on celluloid has been a tedious one and with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga it will be a great concept and lesson to be shared with all the parents out there.

Fox Star Studio presents 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film is slated to release on February 1, 2019.