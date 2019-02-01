Starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is a progressive take on same sex relationship. Though the trailers haven't confirmed the plot's exact angle, but has subtle hints directing towards a woman being Sonam Kapoor's love interest in the film. As per the trailer, the tagline of the film is, 'a story of family, love, and acceptance.'

Check Some of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha to Aisa Laga Critics' Reviews and Ratings Below:

Times of India gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5: The film deals with sexuality and seeking acceptance from older, more-conservative family members, but at the core, ELKDTAL talks about love being a universal feeling, one that cannot be shackled by societal norms and diktats.

Indian Express gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5: The idea is brilliant, and ensemble solid. Pity about the flaccid writing which obscures the idea and the intent. What this film needed was more sharpness, more acuity, more honesty.

Bollywoodlife went with 3.5 stars out of 5: ELKDTAL is definitely a thought-provoking film and its triumph lies in telling a tough subject with a certain amount of humour and lyricism.

Mumbai Mirror gave the film 3 stars out of 5: This one may not achieve what 3 Idiots did for parents of engineering students with non-technical passions. But it has the recipe for a light-hearted comedy. Also, it subliminally yet successfully sensitises audiences to the challenges endured by same-sex couples when surrounded by those who refuse to understand or accept them.