Starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is a progressive take on same sex relationship. Though the trailers haven't confirmed the plot's exact angle, but has subtle hints directing towards a woman being Sonam Kapoor's love interest in the film. As per the trailer, the tagline of the film is, 'a story of family, love, and acceptance.'

Star cast

The film has a talented star cast. Sonam Kapoor plays the role of Sweety, who has probably fallen in love with another woman. Anil Kapoor plays Sonam's father who is not ready to accept his daughter's love interest. Rajkummar Rao plays a prospective match for Sonam Kapoor and also the one she confides her secret in. Juhi Chawla has a very cute role in the film, where she will be seen romancing Anil Kapoor.

Budget and BO prediction

The film has been made at a moderate budget of Rs 35- 40 crore. Though the film has already recovered Rs 15 to 20 crore from satellite and other rights. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is easily expected to make the rest of the amount.

Celeb review

R Balki: It is a very lovely film and a very special film. The film is beautifully made and we all should watch it.