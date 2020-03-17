Union Minister of State Shripad Yesso Naik will move two Bills National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 and National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill 2019 – in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, March 17.

He will move the Bill for consideration that will provide a medical education system which improves access to quality and affordable medical education, ensures availability of adequate and high-quality medical professionals of the Indian System of Medicines in all parts of the country.

National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019

It will promote equitable and universal healthcare that encourages community health perspective and makes services of such medical professionals access to all the citizens.

The Bill will also promote national health goals and encourages such medical professionals to adopt the latest medical research in their work and to contribute to the research.

The Bill has an objective of a periodic and transparent assessment of the medical institutions, facilitates maintenance of a medical register of the Indian System of Medicine for India, and also enforces high ethical standards in all aspects of medical services.

It also provides flexibility to adapt to the changing needs and has an effective grievance redressal mechanism.

National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill 2019