Citizenship Bill gets Rajya Sabhas nod Close
Citizenship Bill gets Rajya Sabha's nod

Union Minister of State Shripad Yesso Naik will move two Bills National  Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 and National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill 2019 – in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, March 17. 

He will move the Bill for consideration that will provide a medical education system which improves access to quality and affordable medical education, ensures availability of adequate and high-quality medical professionals of the Indian System of Medicines in all parts of the country.

Parliament

National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019

  • It will promote equitable and universal healthcare that encourages community health perspective and makes services of such medical professionals access to all the citizens.
  • The Bill will also promote national health goals and encourages such medical professionals to adopt the latest medical research in their work and to contribute to the research.
  • The Bill has an objective of a periodic and transparent assessment of the medical institutions, facilitates maintenance of a medical register of the Indian System of Medicine for India, and also enforces high ethical standards in all aspects of medical services.
  • It also provides flexibility to adapt to the changing needs and has an effective grievance redressal mechanism.
doctors strike 111
Facebook

National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill 2019

  • The Minister is also going to move The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.
  • The Bill will promote equitable and universal healthcare that encourages community health perspective and makes services of Homoeopathy medical professionals access to all the citizens.
  • It will encourage Homoeopathy medical professionals to adopt latest medical research in their work and to contribute to research; that has an objective periodic and transparent assessment of medical institutions and facilitates maintenance of a Homoeopathy medical register for India and enforces high ethical standards in all aspects of medical services.
  • Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lay statements of the estimated receipts and expenditure and demands for grants of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for 2020-202.
  • She is also going to lay a statement showing the Supplementary Demand for Grants of Jammu and Kashmir state for 2019-20.
  • Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien will discuss the working of the Ministry of Railways. This had started on March 16, 2020, but could not be completed.
  • Rajya Sabha member Tirchi Shiva will raise a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
  • BJP leader Bhupender Yadav will raise a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Law and Justice.