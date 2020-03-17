Union Minister of State Shripad Yesso Naik will move two Bills National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 and National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill 2019 – in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, March 17.
He will move the Bill for consideration that will provide a medical education system which improves access to quality and affordable medical education, ensures availability of adequate and high-quality medical professionals of the Indian System of Medicines in all parts of the country.
National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019
- It will promote equitable and universal healthcare that encourages community health perspective and makes services of such medical professionals access to all the citizens.
- The Bill will also promote national health goals and encourages such medical professionals to adopt the latest medical research in their work and to contribute to the research.
- The Bill has an objective of a periodic and transparent assessment of the medical institutions, facilitates maintenance of a medical register of the Indian System of Medicine for India, and also enforces high ethical standards in all aspects of medical services.
- It also provides flexibility to adapt to the changing needs and has an effective grievance redressal mechanism.
National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill 2019
- The Minister is also going to move The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.
- The Bill will promote equitable and universal healthcare that encourages community health perspective and makes services of Homoeopathy medical professionals access to all the citizens.
- It will encourage Homoeopathy medical professionals to adopt latest medical research in their work and to contribute to research; that has an objective periodic and transparent assessment of medical institutions and facilitates maintenance of a Homoeopathy medical register for India and enforces high ethical standards in all aspects of medical services.
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lay statements of the estimated receipts and expenditure and demands for grants of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for 2020-202.
- She is also going to lay a statement showing the Supplementary Demand for Grants of Jammu and Kashmir state for 2019-20.
- Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien will discuss the working of the Ministry of Railways. This had started on March 16, 2020, but could not be completed.
- Rajya Sabha member Tirchi Shiva will raise a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
- BJP leader Bhupender Yadav will raise a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Law and Justice.