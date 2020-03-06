Social media is abuzz with the news that the homeopathic medicine named Arsenic Album 30 would cure or prevent the infection of the novel coronavirus. Now, the million-dollar question is can this drug help fight against COVID-19?

Coronavirus, which had its first outbreak in Wuhan, China, has now spread to over 90 countries with around 1,00,000 people affected and more than 3,000 killed by it. India has also got its share of COVID-19-affected patients. With the numbers growing up with each passing, the people across the country are panicked and busy learning about the disease and its prevention measures.

Medical experts yet to find vaccines for coronavirus

The medical experts are yet to find vaccines for the coronavirus infection and they have got only some preventative measures to stop its infection spread for now. However, in our country, there have claims made by several people that the homeopathy drug 'Arsenicum album 30' could be a 'prophylactic medicine' for the prevention of the infection.

The news about thishomeopathic medicine curing started doing rounds in WhatsApp with picture Arsenic Album 30 widely being circulated. It was claimed that this drug is being distributed on the advice of the Ministry of AYUSH to avoid corona. But Ayush minister Shripad Naik slammed the reports, saying, "Never said we have the cure."

It is actually not true. It only boosts your immunity and it is not clinically proven that it prevents the virus infection. Ayush Minister Shripad Naik said that the advisory issued by the ministry on 19 January only listed medicines that increase the immunity of the body. But the ministry never claimed to cure the pathogen.

The following points may be understood and assimilated by all for information sharing:

The homeopathy medicine Arsenic Album 30 is the identified medicine for prophylaxis. Prophylaxis is required only when there is a chance of exposure or within a few days of such exposure before the infection occurs. Hence, unlike in Dengue where mosquitos are prevalent everywhere, this particular situation is different. The infection is possible only when exposed to individuals who are affected. Government of India had still maintained the Strategy as a Containment Strategy for Travel related Exposure. Hence the homeopathy medicine shall be distributed to only such persons with International Travel history or exposure to such persons with travel history/ close contacts. Hence even if the medicine is distributed in general, it may not have the effects as expected. It becomes the duty of the Health professional to understand this and disseminate the information to the general public who visit Hospital/ Dispensary. As when the area is identified as Containment Zone, such areas will be automatically covered. Also, the necessary action is already in place to cover front line workers in Health and Transport who are at the vulnerable points. Hence any further action may be taken only when such orders for mass distribution is issued

This will not only ensure immunity is boosted at the required right time but also ensures mobilisation of medicine and manpower to such required zones at identified times.