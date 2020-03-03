Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus cases in India.

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter saying, "There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection."

"Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi's tweet comes amid reports of new coronavirus or Covid-19 cases in India. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the central government saying: "A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy."

Shortly after Rahul Gandhi's tweet, PM Modi posted an update on India's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier today, PM Modi also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in which the two leaders discussed the coronavirus outbreak.

With Covid-19 spreading with astonishing speed, the global death toll from the outbreak has crossed over 3,000.