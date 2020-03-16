Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move The Appropriation Bill 2020 on Monday, 16 March, in the Lok Sabha. The Business List also includes the tabling of reports by various standing committees and statements by ministers.

Sitharaman is expected to move the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2020-21.

She is also likely to move The Appropriation No.2) Bill, 2020 which will authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-2020.

What to expect from the LS session today: