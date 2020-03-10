For the first time, India has used anti-HIV drugs to treat coronavirus patients, a method China has been using on infected people in the country. A combination of Lopinavir/Ritonavir, which is second-line HIV medication, has been used on Italian tourist couple, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan.

According to a report by the Indian Express, due consent of the patients was taken before starting the treatment. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan confirmed that the Italian couple in Jaipur has been given the combination therapy.

"Yes, ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) has taken approval for use of second-line HIV drugs on COVID patients, but this Lopinavir/Ritonavir combination therapy has been approved for emergency use among COVID-19 patients with a moderate degree of severity with laid down protocols. Till now, this combination therapy has been given to two Italian patients hospitalised in Jaipur," the health minister told the leading English daily.

Although its quite early to tell if the medication is working or not, health officials said the drug is not a new one and that it has already been used in China. "The drug has been used in China, it is not exactly a new drug. Of course, it has some side-effects. We cannot say if it is working but since this is a new use of an existing drug, we have to take consent of the patients before use," a senior official said.

The 69-year-old Italian man and his wife were tested positive for the Coronavirus. They were undergoing treatment in Jaipur where their condition is stated to be better and doctors said they will be discharged soon.

"His blood counts have become normal and pneumonia is decreasing, and is requiring much less oxygen. Looking at this, we expect to be able to discharge him, fully recovered, within the next ten days. His wife, who too was corona positive, is also much better," Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health and Family Welfare, said.

What is Lopinavir/Ritonavir combination drug being used to treat Coronavirus?

The Lopinavir/Ritonavir combination drug is a second-line HIV medication. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has taken permission to use this anti-HIV medication in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. While most of HIV positive patients in India are on first-line medications, the Lopinavir/Ritonavir combination drugs are manufactured in the country for export.

India is a leading manufacturer of drugs and these two-second lines HIV drugs are exported mainly to African countries where cases of HIV are higher than the rest of the world. These medications can be used only if the coronavirus turns into a public health emergency. In India, COVID-19 has infected at least 44 people, including 14 Italian tourists.