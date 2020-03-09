A new case of Coronavirus was reported in Bengaluru on Monday, March 9, after a resident who travelled from the United States to India tested positive for Covid-19, taking the toll of confirmed cases in India to 44.

The suspect who is a techie reached Bengaluru on March 1. His family has been isolated in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Surveillance measures stepped up in Karnataka, says minister

The Karnataka government today stated that it has strengthened surveillance and containment measures against the possible spread of coronavirus in the state and there was no dearth of funds for it.

Medical education minister K Sudhakar said not even a single case of coronavirus infection has been reported in the state and soon more testing labs will be set up zone-wise, reports news agency PTI.

"Till now not even a single case of coronavirus infection has been reported and precautionary measures taken by us (state government) is the main reason for it. There is no reason for anyone to panic, but there is a need to take precautions," Sudhakar said in the assembly during zero hour.

BS Yediyurappa had instructed health and medical education department to take all precautionary measures, Sudhakar said.

"There is blanket permission on this issue and there is no dearth of funds...CM has told us to use funds and take measures so that the virus do not spread in the state at any cost."

Total coronavirus cases now stand at 44

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 44. According to the Ministry of Health, four new cases of coronavirus were reported on March 9. These include one each from Kerala, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu.