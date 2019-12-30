Union Home Minister Amit Shah lays the foundation stone of the new Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters, near the CGO complex in New Delhi on Sunday, December 30. The Home Minister also launched a new logo "Garud" for those engaged in providing security to the common man and VIPs and said that it would give them a new identity.

About the CRPF headquarters

The project, targeted to be completed in 2022, will cost Rs 280 crore.

The ground plus 11 storey building with 3 basements.

Total built-up area of 45,675 square metres.

Modern training modules for 3.5 lakh strong force to enhance their operational capability.

The building to have an auditorium, conference hall, barracks for accommodating subordinate staff, guest rooms and a gymnasium.

Capacity of parking 520 cars,

Skywalks at the 6th and 7th floor connecting with cafeteria.

The building to have green features as well as vertical green walls, a terrace lawn and a waste management system.

'Happy to inaugurate new headquarters of World's largest & bravest force.' - Amit Shah

Shah said that he is more than happy to inaugurate the new headquarters of the World's largest and the bravest force. He informed that in 2019 CRPF bagged 75 bravery medals, which is the highest for any force. Established in 1939 as the Crown Representative's Police Force, the CRPF was renamed after Independence and the paramilitary force now has 246 battalions and 3.25 lakh personnel. The elite anti-Maoist 'Cobra' force is also a part of it.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the CRPF Headquarters in New Delhi, Amit Shah said that neighbouring countries tried to foment terrorism in the two States by misleading the youth to dismember the country but all their efforts were neutralised by CRPF.

Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF had played an important role in wiping out terrorism from Punjab and Tripura in the decades of 1980 and 1990 and to restore complete peace in the border States. - Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment for the welfare of paramilitary forces, the Home Minister said that by August-September, 2020, all such schemes will be given a final shape, the prominent among them would be a measure that all jawans should remain at least 100 days out of 365 days with their family members.

Health Cards to family members of jawans

A Committee is working on this and suggestions sought from DGs of paramilitary forces to implement this scheme soon. Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs is working with AIIMS to provide electronic Health Cards to family members of jawans for health check-up and facilities.

Expansion of Air Carrier facilities for travel and transportation, creation of over 35,000 vacancies for faster promotion, announcement of new awards and more administrative and financial powers to DG, CRPF steps in that direction, he added. Shah said that it is the mantra of the Modi Government that jawans should take care of India's borders, the Central government will take care of their families.

Recalling the supreme sacrifices made by about 2184 CRPF personnel for internal security duties including at the war theatres with China in October,1959 and with Pakistan at Sardar Post, Kutch in Gujarat in 1965.