The global coronavirus caseload has topped 237.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.85 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.45 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 237,851,281, 4,851,509 and 6,459,979,918, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 44,339,486 and 713,228, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 33,953,475 cases.

UK records another 34,574 coronavirus cases

Another 34,574 people in the UK have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,154,306, according to official figures. The country on Sunday also reported another 38 coronavirus-related deaths, Xinhua news agency reported.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 137,735. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test. There are currently 6,763 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

The data came as Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), warned that there could be multiple strains of flu ahead of an uncertain winter. Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, she said what is different this year is that Covid and flu are co-circulating, which increases the risk of serious illness and death.

Early evidence suggests that those who catch both are twice as likely to die than those who just have Covid alone, according to Harries.

Other countries

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,575,820), the UK (8,192,541), Russia (7,658,923), Turkey (7,444,542), France (7,156,066), Iran (5,702,890), Argentina (5,265,859), Spain (4,973,619), Colombia (4,972,236), Italy (4,700,316), Germany (4,318,437), Indonesia (4,227,932) and Mexico (3,720,545), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (601,011), India (450,589), Mexico (281,958), Russia (212,576), Peru (199,641), Indonesia (142,651), the UK (138,139), Italy (131,301), Colombia (126,623), Iran (122,592), France (117,927) and Argentina (115,473).

(With inputs from IANS)