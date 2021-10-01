The global coronavirus caseload has topped 233.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.78 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.22 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 233,703,468 and 4,782,043 respectively, while the total vaccine doses administered were 6,227,425,133.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 43,459,200 and 697,840 respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place.

India reports 26,727 fresh Covid cases, 277 deaths

India on Friday reported 26,727 fresh Covid-19 cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hr, according to the lated health bulletin issued by the Union Health Ministry. With the latest fatalities, the country's overall death toll now stands at 4,48,339.

Meanwhile, the active cases saw a decline in the last 24 hours with of total 1,796 infections, taking the total active caseload to 2,75,224 which accounts for less than of 1 per cent of total Covid cases of India, as per the Union Health Ministry updates.

The total active cases in India is 0.82 per cent of the total cases which is the lowest in the last 196 days. India's recovery rate from the ongoing pandemic currently stands at 97.86 per cent which is highest since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for last 32 days and below 5 per cent for 115 consecutive days. With the administration of 64,40,451 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's overall Covid inoculation coverage has reached 89,02,08,007, as per provisional reports as of 7 a.m. on Friday.

Russia reports highest number of daily Covid cases in two months

Russia has registered 23,888 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise since July 25, taking the national tally to 7,511,026, the official monitoring and response centre said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll grew by a record of 867 cases to 207,255, while the number of recoveries increased by 18,826 to 6,672,767, the Xinhua news agency reported. Moscow reported 3,998 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the capital city's total to 1,633,920.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a surge in new cases and fatalities over the past weeks "required attention" and several regions countrywide had taken immediate action. He said that each region has the right to impose necessary restrictions in accordance with the epidemic situation there.

Singapore reports 2,478 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore reported 2,478 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, hitting a new record high and bringing the total tally in the country to 96,521.

Of the new cases, 2,022 were in the community, 452 were in migrant worker dormitories and four were imported cases, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A total of 1,360 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 204 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 34 in critical condition in the intensive care units, said the MOH.

Two more patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 95, the ministry said.

As of Wednesday, 82 per cent of the local population have been fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose, according to the MOH.

Other countries

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,427,073), the UK (7,843,887), Russia (7,401,104), France (7,106,028), Turkey (7,124,654), Iran (5,587,040), Argentina (5,256,902), Colombia (4,957,277), Spain (4,959,091), Italy (4,672,355), Indonesia (4,215,104), Germany (4,239,773) and Mexico (3,655,395), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (596,749), India (448,062), Mexico (276,973), Peru (199,367), Russia (203,549), Indonesia (141,939), the UK (137,043), Italy (130,921), Colombia (126,299), Iran (120,428), France (117,474) and Argentina (115,179).

(With inputs from IANS)