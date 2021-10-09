(02:46) London, Oct 9 (IANS) Another 36,060 people in the UK have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,081,300, according to official figures released Friday.

The country also recorded another 127 coronavirus-related deaths, Xinhua news agency reported. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 137,541. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 6,763 patients in hospital with Covid-19. The data came as the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office is lifting restrictive Covid travel advice for a further 51 countries and territories.

Destinations that are having the "all but essential travel" advice lifted include former amber list nations. With the advice lifted, people will be able to get travel insurance again for those countries as most insurers use it as a reference point to exclude cover.

The number of countries on the travel red list has been slashed to just seven on Thursday. The destinations that remain on the red list are Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and Dominican Republic.

More than 85 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 78 per cent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

Global caseload

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 237.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.84 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.42 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 237,210,769, 4,841,912 and 6,424,300,847, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 44,288,729 and 712,693, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 33,915,569 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,550,730), the UK (8,119,406), Russia (7,602,386), Turkey (7,387,507), France (7,147,186), Iran (5,683,980), Argentina (5,265,058), Spain (4,973,619), Colombia (4,969,131), Italy (4,695,291), Germany (4,305,634), Indonesia (4,225,871) and Mexico (3,707,234), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (600,425), India (450,127), Mexico (281,121), Russia (210,673), Peru (199,615), Indonesia (142,560), the UK (137,945), Italy (131,228), Colombia (126,552), Iran (122,012), France (117,895) and Argentina (115,444).