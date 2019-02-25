Popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania' recently uploaded a creepy video that shows an unidentified flying object in the skies of Cleveland. The YouTube channel revealed that the bizarre sighting was spotted during a live feed of Channel 3 NBC. The video has been now submitted to Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), and they are apparently analysing the authenticity of the clip.

As the video went viral online, Scott C Waring, a popular extraterrestrial researcher analysed the clip and assured that the strange object that appeared in the sky is actually a UFO. He also ruled out the possibility of this object being the remains of a rocket launch.

"At first I thought it was a rocket launch, but no rockets were launched from Cleveland...ever...so that is out. When I added contrast to the screenshot, a thick UFO disk came into focus. It has no wings, not visible propellers, no lights flashing, its pure UFO," wrote Scott C Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Scott C Waring also hinted that these unidentified flying objects are actually alien space ships from the deep space. As per Waring, aliens are continuously monitoring human activities, and the increased UFO sightings across the globe are substantiating this theory.

After watching the video, viewers of UFOmania also put forward various theories explaining this eerie sighting.

"I think disclosure will come from them. They're probably tired of waiting on our governments to make a move," commented Shurmash, a YouTube user.

"It appears outta nowhere and then disappears," commented Lorena T, another YouTuber.

However, sceptics believe that this object might be the result of a rocket launch.

"Just looks like a missile to me," commented Scottyanon, a YouTube user.

The new UFO sighting was reported just a few days after a man spotted a triangular flying object hovering in the skies of Orlando, Florida. As the images went viral, several conspiracy theorists claimed that the flying object might be actually a secret military vehicle conducting a routine patrol.