In view of the Covid-19 global pandemic, Telangana has strengthened surveillance, contact tracing and containment measures against the possible spread of disease.

The state recorded two new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 25 March, as a three-year-old baby, who travelled from Saudi Arabia, has been tested positive, while a woman has also been tested positive, according to an official Telangana Public Health and Family Welfare Department.

The 43-year-old woman from the city doesn't have any international travel history, but tested positive, said doctors.

Telangana reports a toll of 40 confirmed cases



Containment process has been initiated in places where confirmed cases have been diagnosed.

The number of active cases surfaced on Wednesday was two and this took the total tally to 40 in Telangana. One coronavirus positive patient has been cured and discharged from the government hospital.

The total number of patients admitted into hospitals on Wednesday was 50 and the cumulative number is 813, according to Telangana Health Department.

Director at Telangana Public Health Family Welfare department, appealed to the public to kindly adhere to the lockdown and stay indoors.

"This will enable us to break the chain of transmission and prevent infection. The Public is requested to stay calm and not panic. The state is taking all the measures to contain the spread of the virus to protect and safeguard the public," said the director.

Woman and baby in stable condition

The woman and the baby have been admitted into the hospital and they're stable, added the doctors. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared a total lockdown in the state till March 31, 2020.

social distancing at markets

Strict quarantine and self-isolation required

"Any person who has returned from any foreign country or has been in transit shall be in self-home quarantine for 14 days from the time of arrival in India, irrespective of having any symptoms or not. Any person who has been in contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 must remain in strict home quarantine for 14 days. To approach the nearest government hospital immediately in case of onset of symptoms, pl call 104 health helpline for all queries pertaining to Covid-19," said the director.

To maintain personal hygiene, hand hygiene, social distancing, cough hygiene and other preventive measures. Please do not believe rumors, fake news in social platforms, cautions the health department.