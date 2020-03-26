Amid coronavirus scare and tension, the only relief for netizens is to scroll through Taimur Ali Khan's candid pictures. With India under lockdown, the ittle munchkin made his debut on national television. Yes, you read it, right.

And no, it wasn't Saif or Kareena's idea to launch him on a show, during the COVID-19 outbreak.

It so happened that during prime time Saif was live with a leading news channel discussing the outbreak of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration of 21-days lockdown in India, how is he coping with self-quarantine, what is his message to fellow citizens of our country and many other things that are the need of the hour.

Soon Taimur came running around Saif and asked him what is he doing and insisted to stick around. Saif then picked him up and made him sit on a lap and all that one could see is an adorable Taimur wearing a Hulk mask and asking, "Where are you?" looking at the camera.

Later, Tim also removed his mask and curiously looked at his father to know what's happening. The anchor wanted to see more of Taimur and is also heard speaking to him but the baby kept running around.

Watch the video below as Taimur makes a surprise entry during Saif Ali Khan's interview on national television.

#Live & #Exclusive | Watch: The SPECIAL GUEST Taimur joins his dad (Saif Ali Khan) wearing the Hulk mask and gloves on @thenewshour. He's loving the interview. | #21DayLakshmanRekha pic.twitter.com/zoN0nCPNiY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 25, 2020

Given the current situation, Saif Ali Khan expressed his concern and said, that he is more worried about his mother Sharmila Tagore and son Taimur Ali Khan as they belong to the age groups that more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.

#Live & #Exclusive | I am very concerned about my mother & my child as both are vulnerable to COVID-19 because of their age: Saif Ali Khan, Actor tells Navika Kumar on @thenewshour. | #21DayLakshmanRekha pic.twitter.com/a6bTmjC9zC — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 25, 2020

Saif revealed how he and Kareena are spending self-quarantine days, Saif said, "Taimur is keeping the environment positive at home and I feel lucky to have him at home." Lastly, Saif urged people to take all precautionary measures and follow social-distancing.

For the unversed, Taimur has already made his Instagram debut on mommy Kareena's page. After sharing her pics, Kareena shared a monochromatic picture of her with Tim in her arms and captioned it as, "The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame...

Until the lockdown is lifted and we see more of Taimur clicked by paparazzi, we hope Tim comes live every now and then so that we get some positive vibes.