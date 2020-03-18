Bollywood celebrities are also humans and while their field of expertise and professional commitment may keep them away from the daily conundrums of an ordinary life, it does not in any way make them invulnerable from the desires of breaking out of the routine every once in a while. Ace actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently joined Instagram and has been posting regular updates for her fans recently shared a picture of herself eating halwa.

As the recent Coronavirus spread has forced many to stay indoors and put a halt to normal life, Kareena Kapoor Khan has ensured that even while being away from the camera, she continues giving her fans a glimpse into her life. In her latest post, the actress showed her sweet tooth by captioning a series of pictures of herself eating halwa and even explaining the right way of having one as "Ooh Ahh Yumm" which concludes with the picture of an empty halwa bowl and an obviously all smiles Kareena.

Bebo's manual to eat 'Halwa' perfectly!

While Kareena may have one of the fittest and drool-worthy physique amongst the divas of tinsel town, her fondness for dessert had remained lesser know till now. From reducing herself to size zero for her role in "Tashan" to being a yummy mummy and now with her confession for desserts, Kareena surely knows how to work hard and play harder!

Yesterday, amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of hubby Saif and stated that he is 'booked' for a week. In the picture, Saif can be seen reading as a book while Bebo looks hooked to Instagram. On the work front, while Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Irfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Bebo will be next working with Dharma Productions mega-starter project, Takht. This film will also star Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.