Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been happily married to each other for almost eight years now and they are growing stronger together, day by day. The couple has been often spotted with each other, spending quality time or playing with their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.

Ever since Kareen made her debut on Instagram, she has been sharing the pictures of hubby Saif along with adorable captions. This hit Jodi started dating back in 2008 and has been known for their adorable PDA moments.

Back in the days, Bebo and Saif were known for their public appearances together. They were snapped having dinners, attending events and award shows and even during vacations. Allegedly, when this couple started to go out, they were caught red-handed in the ladies restroom of a restaurant, together.

The word of this Tashan couple being locked together in a restroom spread like fire. As per the sources, once Saifeena dining at a famous hotel in Mumbai and Kareena went to the ladies restroom to freshen her up, Saif immediately followed her. They went inside the and locked the door of the restroom. When the hotel attendant knocked at the door they did not open it and just responded that they were busy.

The steamy romance of Kareena and Saif gathered a lot of headlines. They unapologetically showcased their PDA moments every now and then. The spark between this madly in love couple is still alive and that's vividly obvious through their pictures.

Yesterday, amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of his love Saif and stated that he is 'booked' for a week. In the picture, Saif can be seen reading as a book while Bebo looks hooked to Instagram. Nawab of Bollywood looked comfortable in his white Kurta and Pyjama while Kareena looked mesmerizing in her no-makeup look with open hair. She wrote, "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram ‍♀️"

On the work front, while Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Irfan Khan and Radhika Madan, Saif Ali Khan was seen in Jawaani Janeman. Bebo also gave an amazing performance in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar and will be next seen in Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and many more.