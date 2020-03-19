As coronavirus scare looms up, top Mollywood actress Mamta Mohandas has revealed that she is going on a self-imposed home quarantine in the next 14 days. After taking this decision, the actress revealed that it is her social consciousness and responsibility that made her take this decision.

Mamta Mohandas' noble move

Mamta Mohandas believes that people who come from COVID-19 affected regions should take compulsory quarantine voluntarily, and it will help them to stop the spread of this deadly pandemic. The actress also praised the Kerala government for taking strict measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Mamta Mohandas is currently enjoying the success of her latest release 'Forensic' that featured Tovino Thomas playing the lead role. In the movie, Mamta was seen playing the role of a woman police officer, and her performance received widespread acclaim from all corners.

The actress will be next seen in the Malayalam movie 'Bilal', a sequel to Mammootty's superhit film 'Big B'. The film will be directed by Amal Neerad, and the shooting is expected to start soon.

Pinarayi Vijayan not concerned about students

Even in the midst of these strict preventive measures to combat Coronavirus scare, Universities in Kerala have not decided to postpone their ongoing and upcoming examinations. It should be noted that UGC has strictly instructed all the universities in the nation to postpone their examinations until March 31. However, adamant universities in Kerala have not followed the instructions of UGC and they have not rescheduled the examinations.

As Pinarayi Vijayan continue taking this outlandish stand, students in Kerala are all in a state of disappointment, and they believe that the chief minister of the state is not at all concerned about their lives. Interestingly, the beverages outlets in Kerala where thousands of people gather every day are also open even in the midst of COVID-19 scare.