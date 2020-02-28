Director Akhil Paul's Malayalam movie Forensic starring Tovino Thomas, Mamta Mohandas and Reba Monica John, has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audience around the world.

Forensic is a crime thriller drama and Akhil Paul has written the script and dialogues for the film in collaboration with Anas Khan. The movie, which has been produced by Navis Xavier and Siju Mathew, has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.14 hours.

Forensic movie story: Samuel (Tovino Thomas) is a medico-legal officer, who uses his forensic skills and discovers breakthroughs in a serial killing case as further victims are added to the list. Shikha (Reba Monica John) teams up with Samuel and uncovers evidence that might lead to the killer's identity.

Analysis: Forensic is yet another engaging psycho killer movie after Anjaam Pathiraa. The superb first half, interval twist, decent second half and climax packed with suspense are highlights of the film, say the audience.

Performances: Tovino Thomas has done a brilliant job and his performance is the highlight of Forensic. Mamta Mohandas and Reba Monica John have done good jobs. Srikant Murali, Saiju Kurup, Prathap Pothen, Anwar Shereef, Renji Panicker, Rony David, Ramu and Dhanesh Anand have done justice to their respective roles, says the audience.

Forensic movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's responses.

#Forensic Intriguing first half, interval bang is a stunner #Forensic:An engaging 1st and 2nd act don't get a deserving final act as the closure becomes pretty ordinary. The title is justified as a lot of research & detailing has gone into the scientific aspect which is impressive. Only if that much effort was put into the 3rd act, AVERAGE.

#Forensic is a good crime thriller depicts the serial killings. After #anchampaathira it is a neat crime-investigation film where all lead actors performed well. Kudos to @ttovino @mamtamohan. Good script with a highly appreciable first half. 3.25/5

#Forensic interval report: The film is an unmatchable crime thriller. A first in Malayalam cinema. The intriguing part is yet to come

#Forensic excellent first half with a good interval punch Another good thriller after Blockbuster #AnjaamPathiraa?? Second half progressing. #Forensic First Half Well made super executed Crime Thriller Interval Block 90's " La La La La La" BGM made smile and Happy Now "La La La La" BGM fear and excitement #Forensic Review An another well scripted and executed thriller from Mollywood . Bgm score done by Jake's Bejoy creates effects of thrill and scary throughout the movie. Superb performance of #Tovino , #Mamtha and the rest co-actors. Go for it before the suspense spoil.

#Forensic first half - Started on a note similar to some recent noticeable thrillers, but changed to a different track very soon. Interesting till now. Good performance from the lead cast. Technically Good. Interval Portions very good #Forensic (3.25/5): 2nd Half is not in the level of 1st half but is still decent. It had the potential to go into a very good level but ended up as decent to good. Good performance from the cast. Writing is good, Direction Okayish. Technically Good. Bgm Decent to Good!

#Forensic: Good first half with ample amount of thrill and suspense. Interval block is excellent So far so good. #Forensic Is a decent crime thriller from Akhil-Anas team if you aren't expecting too much from it. Enough amount of twists and thrills you expect from the genre. Good performances from @ttovino, @mamtamohan and rest of the cast. Decent watch Thumbs up

#Forensic #Tovino Superb first half! Ticks all the right boxes! @ttovino shines as Samuel John Kattukooran- A forensic officer. Peaks towards the interval and ends with a stunning interval block. Big Hit on the way if 2nd half also matches upto expectations. #Forensic #Tovino The BGM used towards the interval is from a big #Mohanlal hit of the 1990s. Actually a romantic track! But in Forensic, instead of romance, it will instil fear upon the minds of the audience. Very much impressed with Interval block!

#Forensic Collision symbol Another Fine Crime Thriller from M-town Fire Personally felt Forensic >> AnjaamPathira BGM Rating: 4/5 Say No to Spoiler

#Forensic: Interval: Well Made First Half With A Superb Interval Block Which Leaves Audience To Expect More In Second Half