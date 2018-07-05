TVS Motor Company is the only automaker in India manufacturing a moped model. That doesn't mean that TVS XL 100 is a slow seller. In fact, TVS XL 100 is the bestselling model range in TVS Motor Company's portfolio. Now the company has launched a new variant for the XL 100 and it comes with a host of new features.

Christened as XL 100 i-Touch Start, the new variant is based on the XL 100 Heavy Duty and it is priced at Rs 36,109, ex-showroom Delhi. It means the new variant is Rs 2,600 premium than the XL 100 Heavy Duty. TVS also sells XL 100 Comfort and standard XL 100 at Rs 32,934, ex-showroom Delhi.

TVS XL 100 i-Touch Start is offered in a unique purple paint scheme in addition to the existing six colour options. The new XL 100 variants also pack a USB charger. Since there is no difference between urban and rural India when it comes to mobile phone penetration, the charging option is an inviting addition.

TVS XL 100 i-Touch Start also comes equipped with a self-start powered by a 3Ah battery. The new variant also packs LED daytime running lamps and detachable rear seat to mount luggage.

TVS XL 100 Heavy Duty is powered by a 99.7 cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled engine tuned for 4bhp of power and 6.5Nm of peak torque. While those figures may seem puny compared to modern day two-wheelers, it needs to be noted that the moped weighs just 86 kg. TVS Motor Company also claims a fuel efficiency of 67kmph for the XL 100 range.

TVS XL 100 is equipped with telescopic forks up front and dual hydraulic shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from 80mm front and 110mm rear drum brakes. There's no disc version or ABS available here.