TVS Motor Company has a rich history in motorsports. The Chennai based automaker runs a factory team in leading two-wheeler racing and rallying series in India. The company is now also participating in Dakar Rally which is touted as the world's toughest rally.

Compiling all the know-how in the racing world, TVS launched a sporty 125cc scooter christened Ntorq 125 in February. The two-wheeler manufacturer now revealed Ntorq SXR, a rally-tuned version of the Ntorq 125.

The Ntorq SXR made its debut at the fourth round of Indian National Rally Championship 2018 held in Nashik on 25th and 26th May.

Check out the top things you need to know about the TVS Ntorq SXR

1. TVS Ntorq SXR is powered by the same 125cc engine that also powers the Ntorq 125. The engine develops 9.3 bhp in the Ntorq while it belts out an impressive 20bhp in the Ntorq SXR.

2. At top speed, the Ntorq SXR is capable of crossing 120kmph.

3. TVS engineers have added race-spec intake and exhaust systems, as well as optimized ignition system of the Ntoq SXR to make it rally-ready. It runs on 12-inch knobby tyres along with a race-tuned suspension.

4. Though visually similar to Ntorq 125, the Ntorq SXR gets race-inspired livery.

5. It will not be offered for private buy as it is purposefully made for rallying.

Watch out for the ‘race tuned TVS NTORQ SXR’, built exclusively for scooter racing, as it takes off at the Indian National Rally Championship Round 4 in Nashik tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BFOCigaNdJ — TVSNTORQ (@TVSNTORQ) May 25, 2018

Talking about the debut, here is what B Selvaraj, Team Manager of TVS Racing, had to say: