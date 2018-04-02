The news of TV anchor Radhika Reddy committing suicide has left many in shock. The anchor who was under depression took this extreme step, on Sunday, April 1. Actress Rashmi Gautam and Rangasthalam star Anasuya Bharadwaj who was shocked to hear about the anchor's demise took to Twitter and requested all their followers not to kill themselves over depression.

Radhika Reddy, who was an anchor on the Telugu news channel V6, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the 5th floor of her apartment in Moosapet, Hyderabad on Sunday evening. In her suicide note, she had said that she has none to blame for her extreme step and she is taking it due to depression. She also wrote, "My brain is my enemy."

News about her death came as a rude shock for many across the Telugu states. Rashmi Gautam and Anasuya Bharadwaj both the actresses who are struggling to find a strong foothold in the Telugu film industry have also been victims of depression. But they have managed to overcome it.

Soon after hearing the news Rashmi Gautam‏ took to Twitter to advise her followers of not taking such an extreme step. In a series of tweets, the actress asked people to meet psychiatrist to tackle depression. She tweeted, "Suicide does not end the chances of life getting worse, suicide eliminates the possibility of it ever getting better." Never met her but I truly hope she found peace. (sic)"

Rashmi Gautam added, "Just like physical evaluation mental evaluation shud be a must going to a Psychiatrist does not mean you have lost it or have gone mad #depressionawareness is a must it's the biggest killer these days. Reach out to friends and family if u are feeling upset talk pick a hobby..... But don't kill yourself.... Hate waking up to such news (sic)"

Anasuya Bharadwaj retweeted one of Rashmi Gautam's Twitter posts and said that there is nothing to feel ashamed of depression. The Rangasthalam actress further tweeted, "Totally agree.. I have been through depression myself.. there is nothing to be ashamed of.. its like any other health problem.. stay put.. let the family take care of you.. let hope faith and love prevail.."