North Korean leader Kim Jong-un started from Pyongyang to Singapore on Sunday, June 10. Kim is set to land in Changi airport ahead of the much-anticipated summit with US President Donald Trump.

The North Korean supremo is due to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday, while Trump is expected to meet the island nation's PM on Monday. According to the White House, Trump will arrive at Singapore's Paya Lebar Airbase at 8:35 pm on Sunday following which he will head to the Shangri-La Hotel.

Live updates --

Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has confirmed Kim's arrival.

He tweeted: "Welcomed Chairman Kim Jong Un, who has just arrived in Singapore."

More than 2,500 journalist had reached Singapore to cover the historic summit.

Both Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump are expected to stay in the Tanglin area.

Security has been tightened at Sentosa and Tanglin.

According to a Channel NewsAsia report, Kim Jong-un has touched down in Singapore.