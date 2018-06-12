And the day is finally here! After months of speculations, a war of words and all the waiting, US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met on Tuesday, June 13, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore.

This is the first time Trump and Jong Un are meeting, especially after trading jibes since last September and both the leaders are quite enthusiastic about the meet.

Live Updates

South Korea watching with bated breath

While the US and North Korea are watching the summit closely, Seoul isn't far behind.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that he had "a sleepless night."

I, along with all our people, sincerely hope that it will be a successful summit that will open a new era of complete denuclearization, peace and a new relationship between South Korea, North Korea and the United States," says the Yonhap news agency quoted him as saying.

Who's with Jong Un?

The talks involve some senior officials of Pyongyang including Vice-Chairman of the Party Central Committee Kim Yong Chol.

Chol had met Trump in June to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader when it was feared that the summit wouldn't materialise, reported CNN.

Ri Yong Ho, Jong Un's foreign minister, and Ri Su Yong, the vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Worker's Party of Korea are also present

Delegation level talks

Trump and Jong Un held delegation-level talks and the US president has said that the meeting will have a positive outcome.

While he had earlier acknowledged the fact that things are not going to change overnight, he said that through this meet, he and the North Korean leader will "will solve a big problem, a big dilemma."

One-on-one meeting

Before the delegation level talks, Trump and Jong Un had a one-on-one meeting and all eyes were on the two leaders.

After the meeting, both of them seemed pleased that this step had been taken and Trump even said that the meeting was "very very good" and that they had an "excellent relationship."

What Trump and Jong Un have to say

"We will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt," Trump said ahead of the meet.

Jong Un said that the two nations had reached this point after a lot of thought and that they also had to overcome a lot of obstacles.

The way to come to here was not easy," he explained. "The old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward but we overcame all of them and we are here today."

The historic handshake

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shook hands and posed for photographs before the historic one-on-one meet begins

Trump tweets about Larry Kudlow's heart attack

Ahead of the summit, Trump said that his top economic advisor Larry Kudlow had suffered a heart attack and was taken to the hospital

Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," he tweeted

Trump touched down in the island nation on Sunday, June 10, hours after Jong Un reached Singapore from Pyongyang. While Jong Un is staying at the iconic Fullerton Hotel, Trump is at the Shangri-La. But the duo will hold the meeting at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa.

The North Korean leader met the prime minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong on June 10 and told him that the "the entire world is watching." Ahead of that, Trump had said that this was a "one-time shot" when it came to building a relationship with the reclusive country.

The two leaders will discuss North Korea's nuclear programme and the US will try to convince Pyongyang to give up its weapons. The US had earlier described the meet as a "get-to-know-you situation" and said that giving up on the weapons "it's going to be a process," reported the BBC. But the US hoped that the two leaders can at least sign an agreement to end the Korean war, which was called off after a truce in 1953.