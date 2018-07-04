The Trump administration has announced the withdrawal of former president Barack Obama's series of racially-driven documents introduced in the US campuses. The US Department of Education has withdrawn seven documents that imposed discrimination among students in the educational institutions.

"The Supreme Court has determined what affirmative action policies are Constitutional, and the Court's written decisions are the best guide for navigating this complex issue," US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos released a statement on Tuesday.

"Schools should continue to offer equal opportunities for all students while abiding by the law," DeVos said.

Skin colour has long been linked to discrimination among college applicants. But Trump's government seems to aim at eradicating the color rift existing in the nation. The discrimination not only existed in the admission process but also in the honor and awards offered to students. The new Trump policy will make sure the federal government only looks at the talent and accomplishment of students and not the colour of their skin before rewarding them.

Obama advocated the racial policies of the country and encouraged schools to consider the race of individuals for admission. The documents that have been withdrawn by the education department also include a Dear Colleague Letter Regarding the Use of Race by Educational Institutions that was issued in December 2011.

The court found the documents "unnecessary, outdated, inconsistent with law." Attorney General Jeff Sessions praised the revoking of the racially-driven documents. He said that the effort will re-establish the "rule of law."

The decision to withdraw the anti-racist documents from the American education sector came following a high-profile case reported from Harvard University that was accused of race-driven admission disputes. In fact, there have been many American universities alleged of the same practice. They are involved in legal proceedings because of apparent favoring of minority groups.

The decision has been appreciated by groups campaigning against unfair admission procedure. After the president's immigration disputes, the withdrawal of racist documents may act as a catalyst in improving his image.