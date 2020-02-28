The latest TRP report is finally out and Bigg Boss 13 finale has surely made a huge impact in the overall list. It has not just kicked out The Kapil Sharma Show from top 10, but left other TV shows miles behind it. Let's take a quick look at this week's TRP ratings.

Bigg Boss 13 finale: Salman Khan's controversial reality show has topped the TRP list thanks to its finale episode which also turned out to be a controversial one. With 10517 impressions, Bigg Boss 13 took the numero uno position.

Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's show, which has remained on the top for the past few weeks, was dethroned by Bigg Boss 13. But it still grabbed the second position with 7520 impressions.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's show has climbed one position up securing with third position with 7259 impressions.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: The comedy sitcom too has made its mark in the TRP list by grabbing the fourth position with 7039 impressions.

Naagin 4: Ekta Kapoor's hit series starring Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin has slipped three position down and somehow managed to remain in the top 5 list with 6894 impressions.

Choti Sardarrni: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi's show hasn't been affected much. It has garnered 6568 impressions and grabbed the sixth spot.

Indian Idol 11: With Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding drama coming to an end, the show has taken the seventh spot with 6429 impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's show has suffered a massive jolt this week. The show has slipped drastically taking up the number 8 spot with 6423 impressions.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: The show has jumped back again in the top 10 list and secured 9th position with 5737 impressions.

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: The show has taken the 10th spot with 5471 impressions.