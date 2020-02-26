There had been reports that Salman Khan was keen to do a film alongside his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma who was launched by Salman in Loveyatri. It is now being said that Salman will be working on the Hindi remake of a popular Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, directed by Pravin Tarde. And if the reports turn out to be true, Salman will be seen beating the hell out of Aayush in the film.

"After Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern emerged as a hit a couple of years ago, director Pravin Tarde had kept a special screening of the movie for Arbaaz and Salman Khan. Both had liked the movie as the concept is topical and involved farmers. They were keen to do a Hindi remake but buzz is that Salman only recently acquired the remake rights of Mulshi Pattern and will make an announcement soon. But instead of Pravin Tarde, Abhiraj Minawala will be directing the remake," a trade source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

The source further added, "Salman loved the concept and the rural-urban conflict that happens when farmers, who live near the cities, sell off their lands for money and their children resort to crime when the money runs out. In Mulshi Pattern, the son (played by Om Bhutkar), becomes a cocky, arrogant gang leader but is arrested by an Inspector (played by Upendra Limaye), an honest, upright, tough cop who is out to get the gangsters and is willing to use any means for that. It's a cat-and-mouse chase for the gangster and the cop as the latter plans various methods of nabbing the former and is finally successful."

Aayush, on the other hand, had recently posted a picture of him on social media flaunting his chiselled body. He said that it took a lot of hard work to achieve this physique and there's no doubt that the newbie looked menacing. "It's been a Long Long Journey .. it has taken me 1 year to gain 12 Kg's of lean muscle. A big Thank you to @rajendradhole for being 100% dedicated towards achieving this goal," he wrote on Instagram.

Talking about the project, the source further revealed, "In Abhiraj's movie, Salman reprises Upendra's role, while Aayush plays the gang leader (and the main lead around whom the film revolves). It's a powerful supporting role played by Salman and the catalyst through which finally Aayush is caught. Salman will be required for the shoot for 15-20 days schedule."

It is being said that Salman's close friend Mahesh Manjrekar may also star in the Hindi remake in a pivotal role.