Salman Khan is doing another film, this time he will be playing a cop. Not just any cop, a Sikh cop, hold on, it doesn't end there. He will be doing the film with Aayush Sharma who will be playing a gangster on the run. The untitled film will be relesed this year-end or early 2021.
Salman fans are used to seeing their favourite actor play cops and robbers in his own style and with unmatched swag. But the loyal fans who should be rejoicing are actually against this idea.
In light of the star's new film, fans trend DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA
Usually, when Salman Khan announces a film his fans are the first to applaud the star and promote it. This time, they're not impressed, to say the least. The reaction has led to hilarity, as Salman fans on Twitter are trending DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA.
Aayush Sharma, Salman's brother-in-law, married to Arpita Khan who was last seen in Loveyatri which was a critical and commercial failure. The uproar online that burst today comes from the fact that fans of the star believe that the young actor is not suited for the role, and are hoping the superstar decides against casting family members in his films.
Take a look at the hilarious outcry:
@BeingSalmanKhan@aaysharma— FARHAN (@BhaiKaFan3) February 21, 2020
DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA pic.twitter.com/FV7LwNlgri
After seeing this trend...now i can say that RIP salman bhai's career— applehunk (@ShanawazNizami) February 21, 2020
DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA
After seeing this news, mere dimag mein Sultan ka dialogue aagaya, "Ager Salman Khan Ko Koi Hara Sakta Hai Toh Woh Salman Khan Khud Hai!— AAFAQUE HUSSAIN (@hussain_aafaque) February 21, 2020
Feeling sad, infact very sad?!
Bhai plz don't do this one ?!
DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA https://t.co/3GMjveyoEZ
In making carrier of his family member and friends he destroying his own carrier..The perfect example is @aaysharma— TIGER IS ALIVE ? (@BeingDevil99) February 21, 2020
DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA
Instead of trending DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA, bhaitards should trend "PLEASE RETIRE SALMAN KHAN"... Humiliation with every release se to bach jaate...— A4Aadi (@akki_aditya) February 21, 2020
@aaysharma abe besharm .— K U N ?️ L_salmaniac? (@being_kunal97) February 21, 2020
Tujm koi self respect nahi hai kya harami ???
Itna trend hone k bad b agr tu movie kr lega salman k sth toh sale tere jse nalla koi nahi hoga iss duniya m
Nikl mc ki aulad .
DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA
DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA @aaysharma— Salman Khan FC Nepal ?? (@tskhnofficial) February 21, 2020
"I have an ambition to do a lot of good. That is what I believe. If I can make somebody's life better, then I will do whatever it takes for me to do."-@BeingSalmanKhan
Berojgari yojna xodo Bhaijaan pic.twitter.com/2QdRkqFHmt
Bhaitards - DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA— HBD~Bhattu?Khiladi Aryan?Old Id Locked (@Khurafati_Jaat) February 21, 2020
Meanwhile Sallu To His Fans - pic.twitter.com/3CuXrtuAaP
Don't knw why SK is hiting axe in his one leg.He is the Megastar & we fans want him do Larger than life movie with good director ,cast n crew with blend of good content but SK is just listening to Berojgars— Salman Khan FC Nepal ?? (@tskhnofficial) February 21, 2020
My @BeingSalmanKhan is lost between 2016-2017
DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA
SRK fans, bc tum log khushiyaan manaaoooooo.. Roya mat karo announcement ke liye..— SALMAN REVOLUTION (@BeingChoo) February 21, 2020
Agar announcement aisi hoti hai #KEKD, #Loveyatri wala director's next, to accha hai ki announcement hi naa ho..
DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA
This trend is only and only against Aayush, because he is taking advantage of Salman wrongly.— Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) February 21, 2020
We love you Salman Khan then, now forever !!
DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA
If the trend tells us anything it's that the disappointment is real. We can only wonder how the star might react to the uproar.