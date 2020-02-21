Salman Khan is doing another film, this time he will be playing a cop. Not just any cop, a Sikh cop, hold on, it doesn't end there. He will be doing the film with Aayush Sharma who will be playing a gangster on the run. The untitled film will be relesed this year-end or early 2021.

Salman fans are used to seeing their favourite actor play cops and robbers in his own style and with unmatched swag. But the loyal fans who should be rejoicing are actually against this idea.

In light of the star's new film, fans trend DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA

Usually, when Salman Khan announces a film his fans are the first to applaud the star and promote it. This time, they're not impressed, to say the least. The reaction has led to hilarity, as Salman fans on Twitter are trending DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA.

Aayush Sharma, Salman's brother-in-law, married to Arpita Khan who was last seen in Loveyatri which was a critical and commercial failure. The uproar online that burst today comes from the fact that fans of the star believe that the young actor is not suited for the role, and are hoping the superstar decides against casting family members in his films.

Take a look at the hilarious outcry:

After seeing this trend...now i can say that RIP salman bhai's career

DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA — applehunk (@ShanawazNizami) February 21, 2020

After seeing this news, mere dimag mein Sultan ka dialogue aagaya, "Ager Salman Khan Ko Koi Hara Sakta Hai Toh Woh Salman Khan Khud Hai!

Feeling sad, infact very sad?!

Bhai plz don't do this one ?!



DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA https://t.co/3GMjveyoEZ — AAFAQUE HUSSAIN (@hussain_aafaque) February 21, 2020

In making carrier of his family member and friends he destroying his own carrier..The perfect example is @aaysharma



DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA — TIGER IS ALIVE ? (@BeingDevil99) February 21, 2020

Instead of trending DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA, bhaitards should trend "PLEASE RETIRE SALMAN KHAN"... Humiliation with every release se to bach jaate... — A4Aadi (@akki_aditya) February 21, 2020

@aaysharma abe besharm .

Tujm koi self respect nahi hai kya harami ???

Itna trend hone k bad b agr tu movie kr lega salman k sth toh sale tere jse nalla koi nahi hoga iss duniya m

Nikl mc ki aulad .



DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA — K U N ?️ L_salmaniac? (@being_kunal97) February 21, 2020

DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA @aaysharma



"I have an ambition to do a lot of good. That is what I believe. If I can make somebody's life better, then I will do whatever it takes for me to do."-@BeingSalmanKhan

Berojgari yojna xodo Bhaijaan pic.twitter.com/2QdRkqFHmt — Salman Khan FC Nepal ?? (@tskhnofficial) February 21, 2020

Bhaitards - DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA



Meanwhile Sallu To His Fans - pic.twitter.com/3CuXrtuAaP — HBD~Bhattu?Khiladi Aryan?Old Id Locked (@Khurafati_Jaat) February 21, 2020

Don't knw why SK is hiting axe in his one leg.He is the Megastar & we fans want him do Larger than life movie with good director ,cast n crew with blend of good content but SK is just listening to Berojgars

My @BeingSalmanKhan is lost between 2016-2017



DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA — Salman Khan FC Nepal ?? (@tskhnofficial) February 21, 2020

SRK fans, bc tum log khushiyaan manaaoooooo.. Roya mat karo announcement ke liye..

Agar announcement aisi hoti hai #KEKD, #Loveyatri wala director's next, to accha hai ki announcement hi naa ho..



DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA — SALMAN REVOLUTION (@BeingChoo) February 21, 2020

This trend is only and only against Aayush, because he is taking advantage of Salman wrongly.



We love you Salman Khan then, now forever !!



DONT WANT AAYUSH SHARMA — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) February 21, 2020

If the trend tells us anything it's that the disappointment is real. We can only wonder how the star might react to the uproar.