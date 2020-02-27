As the days are passing by, Bollywood and TV actors are being bitten by the love and wedding bug. And if Nia Sharma's cryptic post is anything to go by, the Naagin 4 actress might just have got stung by this popular bug, her fans believe so.

"You all better discuss AC temperatures before getting married," Nia wrote in her Instagram post labelling it as 'important things'.

Her post made her fans wonder if she was preparing herself before her wedding. "Will You Mean

Are You Going To Married Or Not," one user commented on her post while another user wrote, "That means u face a serious fight with someone on this issue."

For the uninitiated, Nia Sharma's character Brinda got married to Dev in Naagin 4. And there could be possibility that she might be hinting about the scene. Or is she getting married for real? Only Nia can tell.

Meanwhile, Nia is known for making bold style statement and adding oomph on social media by sharing images of herself in bikini. On the professional front, Nia is getting applauded for her stint in hit TV show "Naagin 4".

"For the first time I am trying my hands in fantasy fiction that has become a very strong brand. 'Naagin' demands commitment, versatility and I am playing the role of Brinda, who is simple and soft spoken in nature. She avoids fights even when people are harsh towards her," Nia had said about her role.