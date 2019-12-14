Nia Sharma never fails to raise the temperature with her hotness quotient and her Instagram pictures are proof of it. The third sexiest Asia women 2018, who will be seen in Naagin 4, loves to experiment with her looks and never shies away from flaunting her assets, sexy curves or toned legs.

And one of her latest Instagram posts, the bold diva is seen flaunting her assets in a two-piece copper coloured outfit. Nia mentioned that the picture is not her Naagin 4 look but was for a performance at the launch of the supernatural series. The hot and sensuous picture of the actress has, however, raised the expectation of the fans, who are looking forward for the new season of the superhit show.

How Nia Sharma prepped for Naagin 4

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma feels blessed to be part of the super successful Naagin series. Speaking about the first thing that crossed her mind after signing the contract for the show, she told the Times of India, "My first agenda after signing the contract was – I have to look good and I have to be in shape. I didn't do any badtameezi with my food and body. I started following a proper diet and working out. I have been doing it, but for Naagin I did it religiously."

Naagin, due to its supernatural theme, has often fallen prey to trolls and memes on social media. Although it is one of the most-watched shows during the weekends, many make fun of the show. Talking about how she will deal with the trolls, the gorgeous actress said: "I am ready. Bring it on. You are always there in the limelight. Sometimes they stoop very low but everyone has their own opinion. Let's take it in a light humour. You can't expect everyone to say just good things about you. There will be good things and sometimes very bad."

Actresses who rose to stardom with Naagin series

Earlier, Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti played the lead Naagins. Mouni essayed the role of Naagin in season 1 and 2 while Surbhi was seen in season 3. All the seasons of the supernatural show were immensely loved by millions. In fact, all the three seasons had been the most watched TV shows in terms of TRP charts. Such has been its craze that Mouni rose to stardom with back-to-back Bollywood offers after playing the lead role of a naagin.

Naagin 4 will premiere on Saturday, December 14, at Colors TV channel. The show also features Vijayendra Kumeria, Sayantani Ghosh and Shalin Bhanot in prominent roles.