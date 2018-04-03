Nia Sharma, who was voted as the second sexiest women in Asia last year, will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's upcoming thriller. The Jamai Raja actress had appeared in the Bhatt's erotic web series Twisted and Untouchables where she showcased her sultry side. The hunt for a male actor to play the hero of the film is still on.

Vikram Bhatt's spokesperson was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "Vikram Bhatt has just begun planning his next film after the success of his OTT platform. The thriller mastermind has just signed Nia Sharma, the actress from the web series Twisted 2. While details of the film are still being etched out, the actor and director will be coming together for their first full-length feature. Vikram aims to make it different from anything he has made in the past. He wants to surprise audiences with not only the story but Nia's look in the film."

After quitting the popular daily soap Jamai Raja, Nia Sharma has been all over the internet thanks to her bold pictures which she regularly posts on Instagram. She regularly hits headlines for getting slut-shamed on social media for her fashion sense, for wearing revealing clothes or for her bold replies to the trolls.

When Nia decided to quit the TV show, she told The Times Of India, "I am leaving the show and it's entirely my decision. There is no animosity between the production house and me. I decided to quit the moment I heard about the leap without wanting to know about the future track. I don't know what was in store for me, but I certainly didn't want to age. I have been associated with the show right from its inception and feel it's about time I moved on. I now want to take up a female-centric show."

Speaking of taking a break from the show after continuously shooting for two years, Nia said, "I want to keep working. I have been stuck in this routine of coming to the set, putting on my make-up, eating and leaving for home. Now that I will be unemployed soon, I hope interesting offers come my way."

She got an interesting opportunity to star in a music video sung by Tony Kakkar titled Waada and stunned everyone with her sizzling bikini avatar. Later, she bagged Vikram Bhatt's erotic web series Twisted and raised several eyebrows with her passionate lip-locks and lesbian love-making scenes.

And now it looks like Nia is all ready to spread her wings and conquer Bollywood with her sex appeal and charm.