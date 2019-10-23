Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced the lead actress of the fourth season of the Naagin series as Nia Sharma, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all sides.

While many of the TV celebs wished Nia luck, actor Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu made a big goof-up while praising Nia. Teejay tweeted that she recognised Nia with her fabulous figure in the previous promo of the show and mentioned that she even told her husband about it.

She wrote, "Wow! That's awesome news! Congrats, buddy, you're going to be terrific! I saw the promo last week and told @KVBohra, 'That looks like Nia Sharma!' I recognized your fabulous figure! @Theniasharma." However, Nia told Teejay that she wasn't the girl in the promo. This resulted in netizens laughing out loud.

Teejay Thank youuuu❤️

but that girl wasn’t me? !! https://t.co/pZkRZawdfx — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 22, 2019

After months of speculations regarding the new Naagin, the TV czarina, on Tuesday, October 22, took to Twitter to welcome Nia. "Welcome to the world of Naagins "Nia Sharma" @Theniasharma #Naagin- Bhagya Kaa Zehreela Khel," Ekta wrote.

Earlier, Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti played the lead Naagins. Mouni essayed the role of Naagin in season 1 and 2 while Surbhi was seen in season 3. All the seasons of the supernatural show were immensely loved by millions. In fact, all the three seasons had been the most watched TV shows in terms of TRP charts.

Such has been its craze that Mouni rose to stardom with back-to-back Bollywood offers after playing the lead role of a naagin.