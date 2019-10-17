Mouni Roy is one TV-turned-Bollywood actress who never fails to impress her fans. Be it her hot pictures, workout videos or gorgeous outfits, the actress surely knows how to keep her fans hooked to her social media page.

Recently, the gorgeous actress shared a few pictures of hers in white printed saree and teamed it up with a high-neck blouse. Mouni looks graceful in the traditional outfit and one surely can't take one's eyes off her easily.

Meanwhile, rumour has been doing the rounds that the Made In China actress is in love. She is allegedly dating a Dubai based banker named Suraj Nambiar. In fact, the Gold actress celebrated her birthday with Nambiar in Thailand. While it is not known how they met and fell in love, the dating rumour started doing the rounds when Mouni's friend Roopali Kadyan posted a picture of the two on social media only to delete it immediately.

The Brahmastra actress, however, denied the dating rumour and called Nambiar a 'friend'. "Not true. We are all a bunch of friends and we went together to celebrate my birthday. I am very much single and concentrating only on my work," further adding, "I am sick of rumours and speculations," she said.

A few months ago, the Gold actress was in news for the wrong reasons when she stepped out for the special screening of Bharat movie in an unusually fuller lip. The diva faced the wrath of online users for allegedly going under the knife yet again. In the past, there have been several reports about Mouni surgically enhancing her lips but the actress had categorically denied the reports.

On the professional front, Mouni is currently busy promoting her film Made In China, opposite Rajkummar Rao. Besides this, she also has a big-ticket Brahmastra produced by Dharma Production that has an ensemble cast, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Mouni is also set to make her web series debut with Ekta Kapoor's Mehrunisa.