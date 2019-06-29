Mouni Roy never fails to amaze her fans. Be it her workout videos, gorgeous outfits or hot images, the actress has always managed to leave millions of her fans awestruck.

On Thursday (June 27), the Naagin actress shared a photo of hers sitting by the poolside. In the image, she can be seen flaunting her curves in a black and white bikini while holding her wet hair in her hand. The Brahmastra actress surely does know how to keep her fans hooked to her Instagram page.

Recently, the Gold actress was in news for the wrong reasons when she stepped out for the special screening of Bharat movie in an unusually fuller lips. The diva faced the wrath of online users for allegedly going under the knife yet again. In the past, there have been several reports about Mouni surgically enhancing her lips but the actress had categorically denied the reports.

Meanwhile, the Brahmastra actress was seen in the grand finale episode of popular supernatural show Naagin 3. Mouni had been the lead actress in the first and second instalment of the top rated show and hence fans are quite excited to watch her return on the small screen. Also, the episode with the entire cast of the seasons is expected to be high on drama and leave viewers enthralled.

Post-Naagin 2, Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and was recently seen in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter alongside John Abraham. She also has a big-ticket Brahmastra produced by Dharma Production that has an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.