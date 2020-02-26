If you are an avid viewer of The Kapil Sharma Show, you must have seen Kapil Sharma often making fun of Archana Puran Singh on the show. From accusing her of removing Navjot Singh Sidhu to earning money just for laughing, Kapil never leaves a chance to throw punches on Archana. But do you know who is the person behind all Archana jokes?

Archana, who often treats her fans with backstage/behind the scenes videos from The Kapil Sharma Show sets, revealed the face of the person who is responsible for all the jokes thrown at her on the show.

In the video, Archana can be seen introducing Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha and Dia Mirza who are seen getting ready to promote their upcoming film Thappad. She then steers the camera towards the audience and even turns it into a selfie on public demand.

In the next frame, Archana walks towards the stage and a man can be heard making fun of her. She identifies the man as the director of the show and tells the audience that this is man who is responsible for all the jokes cracked on her on the show.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma was recently crowned with the Television Star Of The Decade (Male) award at Gold Awards. Kapil shared the happy news on Instagram with a picture of the trophy. He captioned it as, "Thank u @goldawardstv n @vikaaskalantri for this love n honor lots of love always ❤️ #gratitude #awards #televisionstarofthedecade "