Ardent fans of The Kapil Sharma Show 2 are aware of the fact that Kapil often mouths cheesy one-liners to actresses, who appear on his show to promote their films. The healthy flirt dialogues that Kapil includes on the show has always managed to leave fans in splits.

One such episode from the first season of The Kapil Sharma Show was graced by none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Kapil was visibly thrilled to have the former beauty queen on the show for the first time.

In fact, the viewers saw how the host was melting bit by bit while announcing the guest of the night. Kapil Sharma couldn't stop praising Aishwarya and even hugged her as soon as she entered the sets. Aishwarya too returned the favour by sending a few compliments Kapil's way.

Later Sunil Grover, who played the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati on the show, tried to woo the lady by showering her with flowers and cakes. Sunil's act was extremely hilarious and had left even the gorgeous actress in splits.

Both Kapil and Sunil's interactions were endearing but that had got the funnymen into trouble -- not a serious one though. Abhishek Bachchan, who appeared on the show to promote Housefull 3 in a later episode, messed with Dr Mashoor Gulati for flirting with his wife in an interesting way. The episode with Abhishek was a fun watch. Check out the videos below.

Kapil and Sunil mend differences

Kapil and Sunil parted ways after the infamous mid-air brawl, followed by a nasty Twitter war in 2017. Although the dust has settled down and both are happy in their respective professional front, Kapil and Sunil never tried to join hands again despite several attempts to reconcile. Since then, fans have only been hoping to see them together onscreen.

However, in December 2019, Kapil treated fans with a picture of his with Sunil. The picture shared on Instagram also had Salman Khan and was from Sohail Khan's birthday bash. Within minutes of the post, fans went in a frenzy seeing Kapil and Sunil together. The picture hinted that everything is cordial between the comedians and a possible reunion on The Kapil Sharma Show can be expected.