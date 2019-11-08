Did you know, Kapil Sharma spoke about Sunil Grover in one of the recently shot episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show? Yes, you read it right but sadly, the particular topic was edited out from the episode.

There was a time when Kapil and Sunil's funny banters on Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show left viewers in splits. However, an unfortunate incident affected their friendship gravely resulting in Sunil quitting Kapil's show. Since then, several new faces and characters have been introduced on the new season - The Kapil Sharma Show 2 - and have managed to live up to the viewers' expectations.

Kapil Sharma attends Tawang Festival

Yet, the characters played by Sunil - Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi - had received tremendous love from the audience worldwide. While fans surely do miss Sunil and his characters, recently Kapil while shooting for one of the recent episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show opened up about how the much-loved character Rinku Bhabhi came into existence.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by the show's permanent guest Archana Puran Singh on her Instagram page, Kapil is seen interacting with the celebrities Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednakar who were on the sets to promote their film Bala. He introduced a person named Rajan who works closely with the team and revealed that the character Rinku Bhabhi was inspired by Rajan and his wife.

Meanwhile, the ace comedian recently visited Arunachal Pradesh along with his co-star Sumona Chakravarti to attend the colourful Tawang Festival. Kapil shared several pictures from his trip on social media. The scenic beauty of the state mesmerised the celebrity.