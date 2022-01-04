Conspiracy theories surrounding alien existence on earth have huge popularity on online spaces. People who proclaim this conspiracy theory believe that an advanced extraterrestrial species have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years, and they even argue that top world leaders are well aware of alien existence. Adding up the heat to these unbelievable theories, a conspiracy theorist has released a video that features a triangular UFO hovering near the International Space Station (ISS).

Aliens near the ISS?

The discovery of triangular UFO has been made by Scott C Waring, a self-styled alien hunter who is currently operating from Taiwan. In one of his recent website posts, Waring revealed that he found the triangular UFO from a NASA cam footage.

After spotting the triangular UFO, Waring claimed that this sighting is authentic proof of alien existence. He also added that astronauts aboard the International Space Station are communicating with an advanced alien race.

"The craft is huge about 40+ meters across! Its speed is matched with that of the space station. Live cams don't lie. This raw footage is 100% proof that alien craft visits the space station whenever they feel like it. I doubt that they dock with the space station, but they clearly are sending a message to the astronauts onboard the ISS that they exist, and they were there first," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Netizens convinced with Waring's findings

Waring also uploaded a video on YouTube detailing his findings, and this clip has apparently made his followers believe that alien existence is real.

Most of the viewers who watched the video claimed that extraterrestrials are slowly showing up, and they predicted that disclosure could be imminent.

"I have a feeling that we are not only dealing with extraterrestrial beings, we are also dealing with interdimensional beings and extra-dimensional beings," commented Omar R, a YouTube user.

"Wow Extraterrestrial Aliens visiting our planet, mind-boggling advanced technology," commented Rene Cruz, another user.