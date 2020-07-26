Mollywood star Tovino Thomas has announced the premiere date of his Malayalam film Forensic in Telugu. This hit movie will start streaming on Allu Aravind's popular OTT platform Aha from July 31.

Allu Aravind announced earlier this year that he is venturing into the streaming industry. Ever since he has roped in several young directors to create some originals for his OTT platform Aha. Besides, he is also busy acquiring the rights of some dubbed movies from other languages. Forensic is set to be his first one in the direction. The producer announced that he has acquired the digital rights of its Telugu version.

The owner of AHA tweeted, "There's a killer on the loose! And sometimes the truth lies in front of your eyes. Hidden away and unexpected! Who is it? Find out as you have a thrill-tastic weekend with #ForensicOnAHA @ttovino @mamtamohan @Reba_Monica @JxBe @actorAnirudh."

Tovino Thomas took to Twitter to announce the date of the premiere of Forensic. He tweeted, "I'm so excited to announce that one of my personal favourites #Forensic is all set to premiere on 31st July in Telugu only on @ahavideoin So, get ready for a thrill-tastic weekend with #ForensicOnAHA @mamtamohan @reba_john @jxbe @akhilpaul_ @khanfactor90 @akhilarakkal."

Forensic is a mystery-thriller film co-written and co-directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. The movie revolves around the story of psychotic murderer Alphonse Kurian (Giju John), who sets out on a killing spree. How medico-legal advisor Samuel (Tovino Thomas) uses his forensic skills to unravel the truth behind the heinous deeds forms the crux of the film.

Tovino Thomas played the lead role and Mamta Mohandas, Reba Monica John, Renji Panicker, Dhanesh Anand and Saiju Kurup are seen in other important roles in the Malayalam film. Released in the cinema halls on February 28, the movie has garnered superb response at the box office. Now, its Telugu version is expected to receive an even better response on Aha.