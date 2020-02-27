After the mammoth success of Kunchakko Boban's 'Anjam Pathira', Mollywood audiences are now awaiting the release of 'Forensic', another crime thriller that stars young star Tovino Thomas in the lead role. The film is all set to hit the screens on February 28, 2019, and the expectations surrounding this flick have already reached sky-high.

International Business Times, India presents you five reasons to watch Forensic first-day first show.

The unquestionable Tovino Thomas factor

Tovino Thomas is one of the most demanded young heroes in the industry, and the actor is capable to shoulder even a normal script with his unquestionable screen presence and charisma. When it comes to Forensic, Tovino Thomas will be seen playing the role of a medico-legal advisor. The recently released trailer of the movie indicates that the actor will be seen investigating a serial killer case, and this is for the first time that Tovino is doing such a character in his career.

Mamta Mohandas-Tovino Thomas chemistry

Mamta Mohandas is playing the role of a daring woman police officer in this movie. The actress is known for putting her soul to the characters she portrays on screen, and her on-screen chemistry with Tovino Thomas is something audiences looking forward to.

Akhil Paul and Anaz Khan trying to make a dream debut

Director duo Akhil Paul and Anaz Khan have directed this movie. Being their debut flick, they will try to make this film special in all means, and the trailer indicates that they have crafted a dark mood film that is technically top-notch in nature. It should be also noted that Akhil and Anaz had previously crafted the script of the blockbuster crime thriller '7th Day'.

Bigil actress in Forensic

Apart from Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas, this film is loaded with an ensemble star cast that includes, Reba Monica John, Giju John, Dhanesh Anand, and Saiju Kurup. Reba Monica John has previously acted in the blockbuster Tamil movie that starred none other than Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

Expectations created by Anjam Pathira

Unlike the Tamil film industry that regularly delivers impeccable crime thrillers, Mollywood has always faced a drought in producing edge of the seat thrillers. However, in January 2020, Mithun Manuel Thomas' Anjam Pathira put an end to this trend, and it emerged as a huge hit at the box-office. When a movie of a similar genre comes to theaters tomorrow, audiences expect nothing less than a clean thriller from the Forensic crew.