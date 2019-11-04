Young Mollywood starlet Reba Monica John is enjoying the success of her latest film 'Bigil', that featured none other than Vijay in the lead role. The film has emerged as a blockbuster at the box-office and as per the latest updates, it has collected more than Rs 200 crores worldwide. Reba played the character of an acid attack survivor in the film and her performance is receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The recent news about the actress is regarding her role in a new movie named 'Forensic'. The 'Forensic' team confirmed the news by sharing a picture of Reba on their Facebook page. In the image, Reba can be seen posing for a selfie with Tovino Thomas, and writers Akhil Paul and Anaz Khan.

As per reports, the shooting of 'Forensic' is now progressing steadily in Thiruvananthapuram. Touted to be the first proper forensic science-based film in Malayalam, Tovino Thomas is apparently playing the role of a medico-legal advisor in the movie. Mamta Mohandas is playing the lady lead in the film, but she is not paired opposite Tovino Thomas. The supporting star cast in the movie includes Giju John, Dhanesh Anand and Saiju Kurup.

Akhil Paul and Anaz Khan, who has penned the script of the movie, are the directors of this movie. The music is being composed by Jakes Bejoy and the editing will be handled by Shameer Muhammed.

Reba Monica John made her debut in 2016 with the movie 'Jacobinte Swargarajyam' directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. As the movie emerged as a blockbuster in Mollywood, Reba got more opportunities to act in movies like 'Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam' and 'Mikhael'.

On the other hand, Tovino Thomas is currently awaiting the release of his new movie 'Kilometers and Kilometers'. The makers are expected to announce the release date of the movie soon.