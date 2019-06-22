Tovino Thomas should consider himself lucky as he had a narrow escape from a fire mishap. The incident occurred on the sets of his upcoming Malayalam movie Edakkad Battalion 06.

The Malayalam actor was shooting an action sequence. His decision to shoot without using a body double would turn out to be a big mistake if the crew members had not come to his rescue as he suffered injuries due to burns while performing the scene involving fire last night.

Apparently, the specially-erected set for the scene was set ablaze and Tovino Thomas was expected to fight his way out. Unfortunately, something went wrong and he suffered minor burns. He was given first aid on the sets in Kozhikode and as per the reports, the actor insisted on completing the scene rather than halting the shooting.

Tovino Thomas has opened up about the incident and shared a video of the incident on his Facebook account. He stated that he is out of danger and thanked all his well-wishers for their concern.

The video of the accident has now gone viral. [Check out the clip below]

Swapnesh P Nair-directorial Edakkad Battalion 06 has Samyuktha Menon playing the female lead. This is their second film together after Theevandi. The Mollywood flick has P Balachandran's script, Kailas Menon's music, Sinu Siddarth's cinematography and Rathin Radhakrishnan's editing.