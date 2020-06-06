Actor Tovino Thomas has welcomed a new member to his family.The Malayalam actor has been blessed with a baby boy on Saturday, 6 June.

The actor announced the news of his wife Lidiya giving birth to her second child on his social media sites. As per the reports, both the mother and baby are doing fine.

Wishes Pouring In

The actor is now being showered with congratulatory messages from his fans and celebrities. Nivin Pauly, Aashiq Abu, Indrajith Sukumaran, Neeraj Madhav and Pearle Maaney are some of the celebrities who sent their wishes to him on Instagram.

After being in love for years, Tovino Thomas and Lidiya took their relationship to the next level and tied the knot in October 2014. They were in love for nine years. Two years after the wedding, she gave birth to Izza.

His Next Kilometers and Kilometers

On the work front, Tovino Thomas, who started his career with Prabhuvinte Makkal, will be next seen in Kilometers and Kilometers. The movie was scheduled for release in March. However, it was postponed due to the lockdown.

"The movie is the result of long years of hard work, but now our health must take utmost importance," the actor was quoted as saying a website.

Minnal Murali Set Destroyed

However, the sets of his upcoming movie Minnal Murali was ransacked by right-wing groups, recently. The members of the outfit were upset with the Church set in front of a Shiva temple.

"Minnal Murali's first schedule at Wayanad had been in progress when the set for the second schedule began construction at Kalady. It was carried out by art director Manu Jagad and team, under special instructions by stunt choreographer Vlad Rimburg. For this, we had the rightful permissions from the concerned authorities. And as we were about to start shooting in this set which was built on a considerable cost, the whole country went into lockdown, following which our shoot was paused, just like all others (sic)," Tovino Thomas had written about the incident.