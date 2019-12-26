Mollywood had a quite memorable 2019 as the industry, for the first time, achieved the magical figure of Rs 200 crore through Mohanlal's 'Lucifer'. However, even in the midst of this glory, certain Malayalam movies unexpectedly bombed at the box-office despite having a theatrical release supported by huge pre-release hype.

International Business Times, India, presents to you the list of five such Mollywood box-office bombs in 2019.

Mikhael

Nivin Pauly's 'Mikhael' had huge word-of-mouth publicity before its release. But this Haneef Adeni directorial failed to make an impact at the box-office. Even though the film had all the ingredients necessary for a commercial entertainer, the film failed to impress the audience.

The film portrayed the story of a young doctor who tries to protect his sister from evil forces. Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film also starred Unni Mukundan, Manjima Mohan, Siddique and JD Chakravarthy in prominent roles.

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu

Pranav Mohanlal's second movie as the lead hero 'IIrupathiyonnaam Noottaandu' was an unexpected failure at the box-office. Even though the film had a good opening at the box-office, the movie failed to carry forward the momentum and vanished from the theatres in the second week.

Audiences expected that director Arun Gopy, who made the superhit Ramaleela, will repeat the same magic in 'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu'. However, lack of a proper script and a shoddy way of filmmaking broke all the expectations and the film emerged as a box-office dud.

Oru Yamandan Premakadha

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Oru Yamandan Premakadha' was released in theatres after two years of anxious wait. The film, touted to be a breezy love story, fell flat in its attempt to entertain the audience and the decent box-office collection of the film lasted only for its initial one week.

BC Noufal directed 'Oru Yamandan Premakadha' and its script was written by Bibin George and Vishnu Unnikrishnan. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film also starred Soubin Shahir, Nikhila Vimal and Samyuktha Menon in prominent roles.

Kalki

As Mollywood has been trying hard to refine the industry with quality movies, Tovino Thomas, through 'Kalki', tried hard to take Mollywood to the 1990s. However, in his attempt to emerge as the next Suresh Gopi of Malayalam film industry, Tovino failed miserably.

The film portrayed the story of 'K', a daring police officer who takes on the baddies in a very over-the-top manner. Several scenes of this movie reminded the audience of cliched Telugu movie scenes.

Edakkad Battalion 06

Tovino Thomas faced an unexpected setback as his much-anticipated release 'Edakkad Battalion' directed by Swapnesh K Nair bombed at the box-office. Even though this film had Tovino's lucky pair, Samyuktha Menon, as the lady lead, audiences rejected the movie from its opening day.