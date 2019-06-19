Dulquer Salmaan, the stylish star of Mollywood is now awaiting the release of his Bollywood film 'The Zoya Factor'. As per the latest updates, the film has received a 'U' certificate from the censor board despite a very intimate scene between Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor. In the meantime, Dulquer is also planning to produce a new movie in Malayalam that will mark the comeback of Action King Suresh Gopi in the industry.

This new movie will be directed by Anoop Sathyan, son of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikkadu. Apart from Suresh Gopi, the film will also star Shobhana and Nasriya Nasim in other prominent roles. Close sources to the project revealed that Dulquer Salmaan will also play an extended cameo in this movie.

This untitled movie will be a family entertainer, and the director is expected to follow the footsteps of vintage Sathyan Anthikkadu movies released in the 1980s and 1990s. More details regarding the remaining cast and crew will be unveiled in the coming days.

Suresh Gopi had recently contested in the Lok Sabha elections from the Thrissur constituency as a BJP candidate. Even after creating a huge buzz among voters, the actor failed to win in the elections, and after the loss, he has apparently hinted his friends that he is going to become more active in films.

After completing this Anoop Sathyan directorial, Suresh Gopi is expected to do sequels to yesteryear blockbusters 'Lelam' and 'Chinthamani Kolacase'. 'Lelam 2' will be scripted by Renji Panicker and his son Nithin Renji Panicker will direct it. On the other hand, the sequel to Chinthamani Kolacase is expected to be scripted and directed by AK Sajan.

Official announcements regarding the launch of 'Lelam 2' and 'Chinthamani Kolacase 2' is expected to be made in the coming days.