Young superstar Dulquer Salmaan is now Kerala's most wanted criminal, and as you know, it is not in real life, but in reel life. In his next movie, the actor will be seen portraying the role of Sukumara Kurup, one of the most-wanted criminals in Kerala, who is accused in the murder of Chacko, a film representative, in the year 1984.

As per police reports, Kurup committed the crime to fake his own death and claim an insurance amount of Rs 8,00,000. To execute this plan, he killed Chacko, a person who shared a bore resemblance with him.

This new film has been titled 'Kurup', and it is being directed by Srinath Rajendran. It should be noted that Dulquer Salmaan made his acting debut in the movie 'Second Show' which was also directed by Srinath, and this upcoming flick marks their second outing together.

In a recent Facebook post, Srinath Rajendran revealed that the shooting of the movie has started, and he also shared a fan-made poster of the movie featuring Dulquer Salmaan wearing a stylish glass.

"Grateful to the almighty for this day, on which we announce the good news that "Kurup" goes on the floor from today. We took around 5 years of our sweet time working on this epic and I, personally, thank Dulquer Salmaan for being with us throughout this journey. Details regarding the crew, cast and other whereabouts will be announced soon.. Here is a "fan-made" poster done by a very talented friend Sani Yas, which I liked very much and felt should get released officially today. Saimaa here it is," wrote Srinath Rajendran on his Facebook page.

Srinath Rajendran's previous movie to hit the theatres was 'Koothara' that featured Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Sunny Wayne, and Bharath in lead roles. Even though the film bombed at the box-office, the film gained cult status after its home video release.

Even though the director has confirmed the shoot-start of the movie, he has not given any hints about the remaining cast and crew.

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan is now awaiting the release of his new movie 'The Zoya Factor' which is expected to hit the screens on September 20, 2019. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Dulquer will be seen romancing Sonam Kapoor in this movie.