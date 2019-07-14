Tovino Thomas, the dashing star of Mollywood, is now awaiting the release of his new movie 'Kalki', which has been directed by debutante Praveen Prabharam. Prior to the release, the makers have released the official teaser, and within 24 hours, it has gone viral on YouTube. Featuring Tovino Thomas as a daredevil police officer, the teaser of Kalki reminds us of yesteryear Tollywood blockbusters in which the protagonists beat the baddies into pulp by defying all laws of gravity.

The 50-second teaser indicates that Tovino Thomas will be playing the role of a young police officer who gets posted in a village named Nanjangotta. He receives several threats from a group of goons, and the film is expected to show how Tovino's character tackles the antagonists using his muscle power and policing authority.

As per reports, the film will also feature some high-voltage action scenes, and trade experts believe that it will open doors of superstardom to Tovino in the industry. It should be noted that it was the role in 'Commissioner' that made Suresh Gopi the Superstar in Mollywood, and audiences believe that the same will happen in the case of Tovino too.

Samyuktha Menon is playing the role of lady lead in 'Kalki'. Apart from Tovino Thomas and Samyuktha Menon, the film also stars Sudheesh, Saiju Kurup, Harish Uthaman, Shivajith Padmanabhan, and Vini Vishwa Lal in other prominent roles.

Director Praveen Prabharam has penned the script of the movie along with Sujin Sujathan. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while the cinematography is handled by Gautham Sankar.

'Kalki' is bankrolled by Suvin K Varkey and Prasobh Krishna under the banner of Little Big Films. The release date of the movie will be unveiled in the coming days.

Tovino Thomas is currently busy with the shooting of his new movie 'Edakkad Battalion 06'. The shooting of the movie is progressing steadily, and this film is also expected to be a high-voltage action entertainer.